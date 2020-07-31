Razer Announces the BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the definitive esports headset with the Razer BlackShark V2. Featuring the all-new Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers, Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card, advanced passive noise cancellation, and with THX Spatial Audio’s new Game Profiles feature making its debut, the BlackShark V2 is the new pinnacle of multi-platform, wired gaming headsets – designed and tested in conjunction with some of the world’s top esports athletes.

In esports, clarity of sound and communications is everything. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate clearly with teammates makes the difference between the glory of the win or being a footnote on the tournament roster. For the Razer BlackShark V2, Razer has developed an entirely new 50 mm audio driver which, coupled with a new custom-tuned microphone and superior passive noise cancelling earcups, creates the ultimate triple threat in esports – clear sounds, clear communication, and minimal external noise – a deadly audio trinity.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 is equipped with an all-new, patented 50 mm driver, the Razer TriForce Titanium. Using titanium-coated diaphragms, in a cutting-edge, proprietary design, the TriForce Titanium drivers separate the audio frequencies and allow for the individual tuning of the high, mid and low ranges, resulting in clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass.

The TriForce Drivers are complemented by THX Spatial Audio – an advanced positional audio solution for pinpoint accuracy and lifelike, immersive in-game sound that is compatible with stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 sources. The advanced THX spatial algorithms and world modeling technology, combined with unprecedented user-customization options, deliver a 360-degree soundscape tuned to each player’s ears. THX Spatial Audio makes locating enemies, avoiding whizzing bullets, and detecting nearby threats easy and natural, giving gamers and esports athletes the infamous Razer ‘unfair advantage’.

Call the shots without interference

Clear communications in the heat of battle are the key to victory, so for the BlackShark V2, Razer developed the HyperClear Cardioid Microphone with USB Sound Card. The HyperClear Cardioid Mic has been tuned for a more focused voice pick-up area, eliminating sounds from the back and sides for speech clarity. The open housing design of the removable microphone offers minimal pick-up interference for a more accurate capture and recreation of your voice.

The additional USB Sound Card provides advanced microphone controls for even further tuning. With features such as Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Volume Normalization, Microphone Equalizer and Ambient Noise Reduction, players can customize their voice output to minimize the noise from their surroundings interfering with crucial team communications.

In tournament play, be it at home, a LAN or on the main stage of a tournament finals, outside noise can be an unwelcome distraction. The subtle audio cues from other players and the environment in game can be lost when the noise of real-life seeps into the headset. The advanced passive noise cancelling properties for the BlackShark V2 are due to full-ear enclosing design of the oval ear cups, surrounded by a plush leatherette-lined foam cushion. This forms a consistent seal between the BlackShark V2 and the wearer’s head, minimizing intrusive external sounds.

Using an ultra-soft breathable memory foam, the ear cushions also minimize heat build-up and perspiration, for comfort even in long, intense play sessions. A soft, well-padded headband over a lightweight stainless-steel frame ensures a flexible and extremely durable design with minimal head clamping at just 262g.

Features

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50 mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56 in x 1.57 in

Connection type: 3.5 mm with USB sound card

Cable length: 1.8 m / 5.91 ft.

Approx. weight: 262 g / 0.6 lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

Microphone

Frequency response: 100Hz-10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB

Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1 kHz

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

On-earcup Controls

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

Audio Usage

Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

Audio Usage + USB Sound Card: Devices with USB port

Price & Availability

Available to purchase now, the Razer BlackShark V2 comes with an MSRP of around $99.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this gaming headset, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

