Razer Announces Their Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard

If you take your gaming seriously, you’ll know that having a great keyboard can give you a huge advantage. So, what’s the difference in a keyboard I hear you ask? Well, there is, of course, the simple egonomics of how it feels as well as the aesthetics of how it looks. It does, however, get far more complicated than that in the world of competitive gaming. There’s also the far more critical aspect of just how quickly the keys can be pressed and their response to the touch.

In announcing the Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard, popular component brand Razer hopes to have you covered in every aspect and, we must admit, it does look to be rather impressive! – Albeit I’m not so sure as I like the reference to that amazing huge (and amazing quick) Huntsman spider.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard

So, what does this keyboard offer? Well, following the announcement and launch of the official website, Razer gives the following key features and product description.

Razer™ Linear Optical Switches for faster, more responsive keystrokes

Doubleshot PBT keycaps for a sturdy, textured matte finish

Onboard memory to bring your settings anywhere

Compact form factor for convenient mobility

Detachable Type C cable for easier set-up and storage

When a split second can mean the difference between victory and defeat, the absolute speed of the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is what separates the champions from everyone else. Designed and tested by Team Razer athletes, this gaming keyboard is armed with the fastest Razer switches we’ve ever designed, to give you the edge you need to thrive where the competition is fiercest. With 1.0mm optical actuation that registers at the speed of light, expect nothing but instant response from every keystroke. As you react and execute clutch plays with clinical efficiency.

Tested to have an industry-leading durability of up to 100 million keystrokes, the Razer™ Linear Optical Switches are also well-equipped to withstand the rigors of training and competitive play.

What Do We Think?

Although we haven’t had the chance to try one of these out ourselves (yet) the specifications do sound rather impressive. If you were, therefore, looking for that edge in your gaming this could certainly be it.

With a price of £129.99, such performance doesn’t come cheap. At the same time, however, keyboards with features as impressive as this do usually come with a premium price tag.

If you want to learn more about the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, you can check out the official product page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this keyboard? – Let us know in the comments!