Razer Goliathus Soft Mouse Mat Now with Chroma RGB LED

More RGB LED Products from Razer

Razer is announcing an update to their Goliathus Soft mouse mat line in the form of Chroma RGB LEDs. Effectively turning them into the Goliathus Chroma mouse mats. These new models are available in both standard and extended sizes. So Razer fans can light up their entire desk area if they wish to use the extended version.

The new mouse mat plugs in via USB which powers the LED surrounding the pad. It has a controller hardware housed on the top left side so that it does not interfere with mouse cables. Improving upon the Razer Mamba Hyperflux and the Firefly Hyperflux mouse pads.

What Kind of Surface Texture Does the Goliathus Chroma Have?

Razer uses a micro-textured surface balanced for speed and control. Underneath it has a rubber base, but otherwise, the mat rolls and is flexible instead of hard.

The standard model measures 255 mm x 355 mm and is only 3mm thick. Meanwhile the extended version is 294mm x 920mm. So this should be more than enough room even for a full size keyboard underneath with space to spare.

How Much is The Goliathus Chroma ?

The Chroma Goliathus is now available for £39.99. However, the Goliathus Chroma Extended is not available yet.