Razer Huntsman Mini (Purple Switch) – Compact Gaming Keyboard

/ 1 day ago
  • Razer Optical Switches for actuation at the speed of light: Offers faster, lighter, and smoother actuations than mechanical switches, and lasts longer as it requires fewer moving parts that operate with less friction. Comes in two variants—Linear and Clicky.
  • Doubleshot PBT Keycaps with side-printed secondary functions for a premium, textured quality: Designed for greater durability, they’ll never degrade to a shiny finish or have their labelling wear off with intense use. Side-printed secondary functions included for easier reference.
  • Onboard memory and lighting presets to take your settings anywhere: Store and activate up to 5 keyboard profiles without the need for software, as you personalize it further with a suite of Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects already loaded into the keyboard.
  • 60% form factor for a portable, streamlined gaming experience: Ideal for minimalist or smaller setups where desk space is a premium. Its compact build also means it travels well and is easier to position when gaming—allowing you to play more comfortably.
  • Detachable Type-C cable for easier setup and storage: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all your LAN parties and tournaments. A cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay.

Was £119.99

Now £79.99

