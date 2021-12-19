Razer Huntsman Mini (Purple Switch) – Compact Gaming Keyboard
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
- Razer Optical Switches for actuation at the speed of light: Offers faster, lighter, and smoother actuations than mechanical switches, and lasts longer as it requires fewer moving parts that operate with less friction. Comes in two variants—Linear and Clicky.
- Doubleshot PBT Keycaps with side-printed secondary functions for a premium, textured quality: Designed for greater durability, they’ll never degrade to a shiny finish or have their labelling wear off with intense use. Side-printed secondary functions included for easier reference.
- Onboard memory and lighting presets to take your settings anywhere: Store and activate up to 5 keyboard profiles without the need for software, as you personalize it further with a suite of Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects already loaded into the keyboard.
- 60% form factor for a portable, streamlined gaming experience: Ideal for minimalist or smaller setups where desk space is a premium. Its compact build also means it travels well and is easier to position when gaming—allowing you to play more comfortably.
- Detachable Type-C cable for easier setup and storage: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all your LAN parties and tournaments. A cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay.
Was £119.99
Now £79.99
eTeknix use affiliate links, which means we may earn commission from our links.