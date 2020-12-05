Razer Launches its Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has today announced the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds, featuring both THX Certified audio for high-fidelity sound and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation to achieve an unrivaled, undisturbed listening experience with crisp, clear audio and impactful bass, ready for any situation – no matter if you are on the go or working from home.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

As with the fan-favorite standard Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, the Pro model features convenient touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, a customized low latency Bluetooth connection and extended battery life with the recharging case. A comfortable, secure fit with enhanced noise isolation is guaranteed by an in-ear design and the inclusion of premium memory foam Comply ear tips. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion.

THX Certified Audio

To achieve the stringent requirements for THX Certification, fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The certification process also demands great sound isolation, which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an in-ear design for a snugger fit. Customized levels of comfort or acoustic options are provided by Comply black premium foam ear tips or from one of the six sets of silicone tips included in various sizes and materials.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds join the Razer Opus headphones in achieving the gold seal of THX Certification,” said Peter Vasay, head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. “We evaluate and optimize the headphones to ensure a high-quality sound experience delivering a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals and deep impactful bass perfect for music, games, and movies.”

Low latency wireless sound

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds deliver a broad soundscape for mobile games, movies, and music from their 10 mm drivers and 20-20 kHz frequency response. With the touch-activate Gaming Mode enabled, the customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection reduces latency to just 60 ms during gameplay, so users can achieve 50%+ quicker reaction time by providing audio and video that is more in sync.

Touch-Enabled Controls and Convenient, Intuitive Use

The touch-enabled controls on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro allow users to toggle between ANC and Quick Attention Mode, control their music and calls, and activate their smartphone’s voice assistant with a few easy taps. Quick Attention Mode uses the microphones to let outside sound in, which is useful for a quick conversation. A mobile app available for iOS and Android devices offers access to audio equalizer settings, remapping of touch gestures, a unique fit test, and much more.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds achieve up to 20 hours of total battery life, with 4 hours per charge on the earbuds and up to 4x recharges from the included USB-C charging case, perfect for storing and automatically charging the earbuds when not in use. To carry your new wireless earbuds in style, a protective Razer THS durable TPU carrying case with carabiner clip is available from Razer.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In confirming it’s launch, Razer has cited the following prices for both the headset and its carrying case:

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro: $199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro THS Carrying Case: $29.99 / €34.99

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

