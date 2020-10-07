Razer Launches the BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard

Razer, one of the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has today announced the new BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless, continuing the legacy of the world’s first mechanical gaming keyboard, now updated with a plethora of new features and improvements to once again dominate the game.

Since its launch in 2010, the BlackWidow range of keyboards is the benchmark by which all other mechanical gaming keyboards are measured and has been continuously upgraded and updated with new technologies to maintain its market-leading position. With improved key switches, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting, dedicated media keys with a digital roller, and ergonomic wrist rest, the BlackWidow V3 represents the pinnacle of gaming keyboards.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

At the heart of the new BlackWidow V3 are the Razer Mechanical Switches, available with either the precise, audible, and clicky actuation of the Razer Green Mechanical Switches, or with the smooth, silent, and linear feel of the Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches, which now have silicone sound dampeners for an even quieter experience. With extra sidewalls for better switch stability, the Razer Mechanical Switches are extremely durable and reliable for up to 80 million keystrokes.

A further enhancement to the BlackWidow V3 comes with the inclusion of Doubleshot ABS keycaps*. Unlike traditional lit keycaps, which use printed lettering, the doubleshot molding process has the lettering molded into the structure of the keycap, meaning it will never wear away, even after thousands of hours of use. And for additional durability and stability, the Doubleshot ABS keycaps are molded with extra-thick walls, making them tough enough to withstand even the most heavy-handed of players.

Both switch types on the BlackWidow V3 now feature a new transparent housing, for brighter, more vibrant Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The clear casing allows the true brilliance of Razer Chroma RGB to shine through, from subtle customized hues and shading through to bold, energetic lighting effects. With Chroma RGB Lighting integrated into over 150 games, dynamic lighting and game immersion have never looked so good.

Rest Easy with Comfort and Function

New to the BlackWidow V3 is the new Multi-function Digital Roller. The roller, along with the media key-set, can be used for volume controls, play, pause, and track skipping, or reprogrammed through Razer Synapse 3 for virtually any function, like page scrolling or lighting controls – the choice is entirely with the user.

The BlackWidow V3 now has an improved aluminium chassis, with built-in cable routing options. With the frame giving superior rigidity and stability even in intense gaming sessions, the hidden cable channels allow for easy cable routing, helping to keep the desktop tidy and free of tangles.

And completing the array of upgrades, the BlackWidow V3 is complemented by an ergonomic wrist rest, fitting perfectly across the full width of the keyboard, giving excellent wrist support for long play sessions with minimum wrist fatigue.

With improved Razer Mechanical Switches, brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, a Multi-function Digital Wheel and Media Keys, and an ergonomic wrist rest, the BlackWidow V3 has been updated with state of the art components and functions, to continue the legacy of the original gaming keyboard family.

The BlackWidow V3 is also available in the popular Quartz color scheme (US keyboard layout only), joining the recently launched Viper Ultimate as part of an extensive range of Razer Quartz peripherals for gamers looking for more color in their battle stations.

Features

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps

Ergonomic wrist rest

Multi-function digital roller

Dedicated media key

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Cable routing options

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps*

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Cable routing options

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

Price & Availability

Razer has confirmed that both of these new mechanical gaming keyboard designs are available to purchase now and for more information, you can check out the following links:

BlackWidow V3: $139.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP

BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless: 99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!