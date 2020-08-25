Razer Launches Mouse Grip Tapes

Do you have problems keeping a firm grip on your mouse during intense gaming moments? Maybe a case of sweaty palms? – Well, with the release of its new mouse grip tape, Razer may have the solution to your problem! With the launch of their mouse grip tapes, Razer is looking to offer the truly competitive gamer a potentially stronger advantage over other gamers in those ‘clutch’ moments!

What Does Razer Have to Say?

“The Razer Mouse Grip Tape is made of polyurethane—a material used for racket handles. Its grippy, sweat-absorbent properties ensure your mouse will never slip out of your hand even as it gets clammy, regardless of whether you use a palm, claw or fingertip grip style. Simply peel it off and paste it on. The 3M adhesive* is strong enough to remain in place during intense gaming, but gentle enough to leave your mouse undamaged when removing or reapplying new grips.”

Compatibility

Razer DeathAdder Essential

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Razer Deathadder V2

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini

Razer Viper

Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Mini

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed

Razer Basilisk V2

Razer Basilisk Ultimate

What Do We Think?

I’ll freely admit, while I don’t think I necessarily have any use for a product such as this, I could see many people choosing to try this out as a means of giving their competitive edge a potential bonus. When it comes to FPS games, after all, accuracy is everything!

While Razer has not confirmed any prices as of yet, if you do want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

