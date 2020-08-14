Razer Re-Launches The Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

/ 1 min ago
razer Naga Gaming Mouse

Being right-handed, I know that with many product releases I’m usually not going to encounter many problems in terms of ergonomics. It is, however, hard to ignore that left-handed people generally tend to get the short end of the stick with the vast majority of ‘hand-related’ products. Well, in looking to help assist that issue, Razer has announced the re-launch of its Naga gaming mouse. A design specifically catered for left-handed people!

razer Naga Gaming Mouse

Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

Being initially released in 2014, Razer pulled the ‘Naga’ after around a year citing poor sales. It seems, however, that they are willing to give it another try with them recently announcing that it is, again, available to purchase. Some of its key features include:

  • True Left-Handed Ergonomic Design
  • 19+1 Programmable Buttons
  • Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor
razer Naga Gaming Mouse

What Does Razer Have to Say?

“As the only gaming company that has designed dedicated left-handed gaming mice, we believe the unfair advantage should be held by all. Backed by a passionate community, we’re proud to present to you the new, improved Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition—a true left-handed ergonomic MMO gaming mouse.

For Gamers. By Gamers.”

Price & Availability

Available to order right now (direct from their own website), the Razer Naga gaming mouse can be purchased for $99.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, and perhaps place your order, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Put simply though, if you are a left-handed person and are sick of dealing with right-handed gaming mouse designs, this might just be perfect for you. Expect to see these hitting general retailers (and possibly Ned Flanders’ Leftorium) within the next few days!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

razer Naga Gaming Mouse

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend