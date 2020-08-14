Razer Re-Launches The Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

Being right-handed, I know that with many product releases I’m usually not going to encounter many problems in terms of ergonomics. It is, however, hard to ignore that left-handed people generally tend to get the short end of the stick with the vast majority of ‘hand-related’ products. Well, in looking to help assist that issue, Razer has announced the re-launch of its Naga gaming mouse. A design specifically catered for left-handed people!

Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

Being initially released in 2014, Razer pulled the ‘Naga’ after around a year citing poor sales. It seems, however, that they are willing to give it another try with them recently announcing that it is, again, available to purchase. Some of its key features include:

True Left-Handed Ergonomic Design

19+1 Programmable Buttons

Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor

What Does Razer Have to Say?

“As the only gaming company that has designed dedicated left-handed gaming mice, we believe the unfair advantage should be held by all. Backed by a passionate community, we’re proud to present to you the new, improved Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition—a true left-handed ergonomic MMO gaming mouse. For Gamers. By Gamers.”

Price & Availability

Available to order right now (direct from their own website), the Razer Naga gaming mouse can be purchased for $99.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, and perhaps place your order, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Put simply though, if you are a left-handed person and are sick of dealing with right-handed gaming mouse designs, this might just be perfect for you. Expect to see these hitting general retailers (and possibly Ned Flanders’ Leftorium) within the next few days!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!