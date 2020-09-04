Razer Launches the Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse. From MMO to MOBA, Battle Royale, First-person shooter games, and more – the Naga Pro’s three swappable side plates make adapting to different game genres easier than ever before. The Razer Naga Pro is the newest addition to the Razer HyperSpeed wireless line up and draws and improves upon the success of the Naga Trinity, which first introduced the three-in-one modular design. It packs all the latest and greatest in gaming technology while still retaining its core, fan-favorite design. Built to offer gamers greater choice and customization, the Naga Pro caters to many different games and playstyles.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

The updated modular design now features three magnetic side plates with two, six, or 12 programmable button layouts. The six-button side plate is a newly designed layout debuting for the first time on the Naga Pro. Each side plate is designed to complement specific game genres: the 12-button plate for MMO/RTS games, the six-button plate for Battle Royale/MOBA, and the two-button plate for FPS games.

The 12-button side plate features the greatest number of buttons to optimize skill rotations and macros, with ergonomic positioning for instant access. It is perfect for situations where timing and precision are most crucial like in MMO or RTS games.

The 6-button side plate offers a balance of control and accessibility. This layout is ergonomically designed with Battle Royale or MOBA games in mind. The buttons are laid out in two rows for quick access to skills or items, and it comes with a side grip for more controlled swipes.

The 2-button side plate is the standard fit for FPS games. Where precision matters most, its larger rubberized grip provides maximum control in every shootout. It is complemented by two buttons for just essential commands like crouching or sniping.

The side plates give gamers access to an unmatched total of up to 20 programmable buttons. With Razer Hypershift, accessible through Razer’s Synapse software, each button can also be layered with a secondary function for maximum control and customizability. For swift and easy access, the Naga Pro can store up to five on-board memory profiles – even without the software.

Upgraded with the Latest Innovations!

The Naga Pro is driven by the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, trusted and proven by top esports athletes, for a connection faster than most wired mice. As an added benefit, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless requires less power from the mouse than other wireless gaming mice, extending the battery life of the Naga Pro to last up to 100 hours of continuous gaming on 2.4 GHz or even up to 150 hours on Bluetooth. And if the battery does run low, the Naga Pro can be charged while gaming via wired connection through the included Razer SpeedFlex cable for drag-free control. It is also compatible with wireless charging via the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma (sold separately).

For pixel-precise accuracy, the Naga Pro stars the Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor. Razer’s leading Optical Sensor features the highest specs on the market including intelligent functions such as Motion Sync that flawlessly tracks mouse movements and can be calibrated for personal preference via Smart Tracking or Asymmetric Cut-off.

The Naga Pro also sports the Razer Optical Mouse Switches which harness the speed of light instead of using physical contacts – for instant actuations and unrivaled durability of up to 70 million clicks. Gamers will no longer need to fear unintended double clicks, which can happen with traditional mouse switches that degrade over an extended period.

With its three swappable side plates, and packed with the latest and greatest in mouse technology, the new Razer Naga Pro is the most versatile and most advanced Naga ever.

Features

3 swappable side plates for personalized button configurations

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for a connection faster than wired mice

19+1 programmable buttons for extended controls

Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor for cutting-edge precision

Razer Optical Mouse Switch for actuation at the speed of light

3 modes of connection – HyperSpeed Wireless / Bluetooth / Speedflex wired

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of the Naga Pro, Razer has confirmed that it should be arriving with retailers now with an expected MSRP of around $149.99 USD / €169.99 MSRP. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!