Razer Launches New Blade Pro 17 Flagship Gaming Laptop

Smaller and More Portable Than Other 17″ Laptops

Razer is announcing their new flagship gaming laptop they are calling the Blade Pro 17. As the name suggests, this has a 17-inch screen. Although do not confuse it with other bulky 17-inch gaming notebooks as this one is designed to be very portable and slimmer than what their competitors offer.

“The new Blade Pro is the most powerful and versatile Razer laptop ever, capable of replacing the most powerful desktop computers,” says Razer’s Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “It is the perfect laptop for gamers who demand a large display, an insane amount of connectivity options, and excellent performance with no room for compromise.”

The device measures 395 x 260 x 19.9mm and weighs in at 2.75kg. It also comes with per-key RGB backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting features. Plus, it has a glass touchpad with Microsoft Precision Touch for multi-touch gestures.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside?

Razer is offering three options for the Blade Pro 17. The base model starts with an RTX 2060 GPU, while users also have the option of opting for an RTX 2070 Max-Q or an RTX 2080 Max-Q version.

The screen is a 17.3-inch LED illuminated TFT display, surrounded with micro edge bezels of just 6.0mm. The panel supports 144Hz refresh rate and has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

All three are equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core processor. In terms of RAM, all three start with 16GB of 2667MHz DDR4. Although users can also upgrade it up to 64GB if they wish to do so.

Base storage starts at 512GB of PCIe NVMe, but it is upgradeable up to 2GB. An extra M.2 slot is also available should users want to add another PCIe or SATA SSD in there.

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available?

Wired connections include 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. There is also a single Thunderbolt 3 port available on the other side (not to be confused with the USB 3.2 Type-C port). There is also a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port (for display output), plus a UHS-III SD Card reader available.

Wireless connectivity has also been upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 and the new Intel Wireless AX WLAN card. This makes the Blade Pro 17 capable of achieving up to a Wireless throughput of 2.4Gb/s.

How Much is the Razer Blade Pro 17?

The RTX 2060 base model version starts at Starting at €2,699.99 or $2,499 USD. Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 Max-Q version costs $2,799 USD and the top of the line RTX 2080 Max-Q version costs $3,199 USD.

Availability begins on May 2019 from select retailers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and China.

For more information, please visit razer.com/blade-pro