Razer Launches the DeathAdder V2 & Basilisk V2 Gaming Mice

Razer is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best-known names when it comes to high-end PC gaming peripherals. Between their mouse and keyboard designs, however, they are currently among the best you can purchase today.

In launching their brand new DeathAdder and Basilisk V2 models, however, Razer is looking to tempt you into making a gaming mouse upgrade. Are they any good though? Well, let’s take a look at some of the specifications and features!

Razer DeathAdder V2

“Since its initial launch, the Razer DeathAdder has consistently raised the bar for gaming mice. With over 30 variations on the iconic design which, as of 2019, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide. Retaining its signature design and class-leading ergonomics, the Razer DeathAdder V2 now features Razer’s Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches and Razer Speedflex Cable. Making the DeathAdder V2 an essential weapon in any gamer’s arsenal.”

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips

Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Chroma RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is available to purchase now for a price in the region of $69.99. You can check out the official product website via the link here!

Razer Basilisk V2

“Also announced today is the Razer Basilisk V2. Enjoying many of the same upgrades as the DeathAdder V2 while retaining all the customizable features distinct to the Basilisk family. Equipped with the same advanced technologies as the DeathAdder V2, the Basilisk V2 features 11 programmable buttons. Including the acclaimed multi-function paddle and customizable scroll wheel resistance, making it an excellent choice for gamers looking to personalize their mouse.”

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Eleven independently programmable buttons

Replaceable multi-function paddle

Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)

The Razer Basilisk V2 is available to purchase now with a price in the region of $79.99. You can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

If you are currently looking for a gaming-specific mouse that packs a lot of functionality and performance, these two designs certainly seem to tick those boxes. In addition, and although your opinion may differ, we also think that the prices are more than a little reasonable.

What do you think though? Are you looking to upgrade your mouse? Would you consider one of these designs from Razer? – Let us know in the comments!