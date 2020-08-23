Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset Review

Razer is one of the biggest names in the gaming market, with years of experience creating some of the best and most popular peripherals money can buy. It’s been a long time since I had a Razer headset in the office, four years to be exact! So I’m very happy to see another one cross my desk after all these years. I’m even more excited that it’s the Razer Nari Ultimate, their latest flagship model that is said to have everything cranked up to 11. However, at around £200 it’s going to have to really deliver some big results to justify the price tag.

Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset

Fortunately, it seems Razer really has gone all out on this one. It features RazerHyper Sense, which is basically a more refined headset rumble/tactile response system. Then you have THX Spatial Audio, which is similar to Dolby Atmos processing and can create a 360 sphere of sound, so that includes both above and below! Then you get gel-infused ear pads, aluminium sub-frame, a powerful microphone and all the other boxes you expect it to tick really. While this is mostly promoted as an Xbox One controller, it’s also fully supported on PC in wireless mode, and it’ll work on just about everything thanks to the optional 3.5mm jack.

Features

Hypersense technology: Feel every impact in your game. The Razer Nari Ultimate features Hypersense technology that picks up on audio cues and uses vibrations to add tactile feedback, allowing you to truly feel the action. Whether it’s a plane flying overhead or blasts from an explosion, your gaming experience now comes with a whole new layer of immersion

THX spatial audio: Go beyond traditional virtual surround sound. THX spatial audio breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround to deliver seamless 360° positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience. It also adds depth by simulating sound both above and beneath you for incredible gaming immersion. Available with Razer synapse

Cooling gel-infused cushions: Unlike conventional headsets, cooling gel-infused ear cushions reduce heat build-up, while high-density foam with plush leatherette on the rims of the earpads provide the ideal combination of comfort and sound isolation

Auto-adjusting headband with swivelling earcups: The auto-adjusting headband with swivelling ear cups is engineered for maximum adjustability to fit your head to perfection for fuss-free comfort. The unibody aluminium frame ensures that it is lightweight with long-lasting durability

2.4 GHz wireless audio: Get lag-free, high-fidelity gaming audio with 2.4 GHz wireless technology. A plug-and-play wireless USB transceiver lets you enjoy a wireless range of up to 12 m smoothly without disconnection. With audio controls directly on the headset

Razer Hypersense

“We’re raising the bar when it comes to immersion by letting you feel the impact of battle. The Razer Nari Ultimate is powered by Razer HyperSense – featuring haptic technology that creates touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues from the game. Now you can sense planes roaring overhead or recoil from the bursts of gunfire, creating a whole new layer of immersion for the ultimate gaming experience. Learn more about Razer HyperSense.” – Razer

THX SPATIAL AUDIO