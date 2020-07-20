Razer Ornata V2 Mecha-Membrane Keyboard Review

When this landed on my desk I thought we’d travelled back in time a little. The year was 2016, the weather was sunny, and people were outside together in large groups. It was a strange time, free of masks and COVID-19 would have sounded like the name of some hip DJ. Alas, it was also the year I reviewed the fantastic Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard, you can check it out here. Now it’s back once again with the Ornata V2. So, what’s so great about this one that Razer felt it needed a sequel? Let’s find out!

Razer Ornata V2

There’s not a whole lot changed this time around, but it’s good to see Razer take a popular product and give it a bit of a spruce up to keep it relevant. You get the same switches as before, with that lovely hybrid membrane mechanical feel. You still get Razer Chroma RGB, and I mean, duh, I’d be more surprised if you didn’t get that. There’s still a big push leatherette wrist rest too, oh so comfortable. New stuff is that instead of 10-key rollover, it’s now fully N-Key, so if you have more than ten fingers, you’re in luck. You get dedicated multimedia controls this time, which are fully programmable, and there’s been a few monitor design changes too.

Features

Razer Hybrid Mecha-Membrane Switch for clicky keystrokes with a soft, cushioned touch

Multi-function Digital Wheel and Media Keys for convenient control

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for customizable lighting and greater game immersion

Plush leatherette ergonomic wrist rest for long-lasting gaming comfort

Fully programmable keys for custom profiles, key bindings, and macros

What Razer Had to Say