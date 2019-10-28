Razer Tartarus Pro Gets Analog Optical Switches

Many years ago, I reviewed the Razer Tartarus Chroma and Orbweaver controllers (review). They were really cool and unique PC gaming peripherals, and honestly, I thought they were done for! However, now Razer is back with the Tartarus Pro, and it’s had a big upgrade! It now features their new Razer Analog Optical Switches. Because they’re both optical and mechanical, they’re able to measure how deep each key is pressed. This allows the Tartarus Pro to emulate analog input similar to controller thumbsticks. Additionally, gamers can adjust the actuation point between 1.5 mm for a faster keystroke. Or, up to 3.6 mm for a deeper and more deliberate press.

Razer Tartarus Pro

At the heart of the Razer Analog Optical Switches, an infrared light beam passes through switch stem, while a sensor measures the depth of the switch based on how much light passes through. As such, the switches can register scaling levels of input in the same keystroke. This lets advanced users take advantage of dual-function keys to bind two functions to each key; one that triggers on a partial keystroke, and another on a full keystroke. With dual-function keys, the Razer Tartarus Pro can help ease complex key presses and level up the gaming experience by adapting to the user’s playstyle and requirement.

What Razer Had to Say

“The Razer Analog Optical Switches advance the keyboard input technology landscape,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Tartarus Pro opens up various possibilities, such as a greater degree of movement control in FPS and racing games, by introducing analog input previously only available on gamepads to an interface more familiar to PC gamers.”

Control

The Tartarus Pro has 32 programmable keys including an eight-way directional thumbpad, which can be assigned for navigation or other commands unique to the user’s requirements. The eight quick-toggle profiles allow users to swap between settings or skill loadouts efficiently via a side button that changes profile instantaneously.

Features

A customizable alternative to any keyboard, the analog input from the Tartarus Pro is compatible with all gamepad-supported games without the need for integration.

Razer Analog Optical Switches

32 fully programmable keys

Secondary function for each key

Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable color options

Programmable 8-way directional thumb-pad

Instantaneous switching between 8 key maps

Unlimited macro lengths

Razer Synapse enabled

Braided fiber cable

Unlimited customizable profiles via Razer Synapse

Price and Availability

It’ll launch with an MSRP of $129.99 USD / 149.99€ MSRP on Razer.com on the 24th of October. Check out the official product page for more information.