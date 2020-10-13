Razer Unveils Masses of New Gaming Peripherals

Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, made October 10, 2020, a day to remember for the global gaming community. Fans across the world tuned in to the inaugural RazerCon to watch Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan’s live mixed-reality keynote – a one-of-a-kind interactive session hosted against the iconic Singapore skyline. This was followed by Razer panels on new and unannounced products, and exclusive content showcases and giveaways from game studios such as Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive, and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital.

Razer Unveil New Gaming Peripherals

The event was a huge hit with the fans, peaking at over 1 million concurrent viewers with a total of more than 250,000 hours viewed and 175 million impressions across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. In a true celebration of all things gaming, highly decorated veterans of the industry, including Brenda and John Romero, and Haz Dullul, presented their newest projects, whilst leading gaming celebrities CloakZy, CourageJD, PaladinAmber, and many others engaged with the community during their sessions.

At RazerCon 2020, the community got early insights into upcoming Razer product launches including the Iskur Gaming Chair, the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis, and the highly sought-after Sneki Snek Plushie along with much, much more.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

Designed from the ground up with comfort, health and style in mind, the all-new Razer Iskur is the first ever gaming chair from Razer, redefining gaming chairs with a one-of-a-kind external lumbar support system, high density foam cushioning, stylish multi-layered synthetic leather and more.

The Iskur was designed to address the need for superior ergonomics in today’s gaming chairs, with its unique external lumbar support system that offers 26 degrees of customization, to help improve gamer posture during long gaming sessions. The lumbar support system works to reduce aches and strains by supporting the full curvature of the spine, specifically the mid and lower regions where tension builds up the most. The Iskur also features high-density foam cushions for additional support and comfort, a 4D armrest system that can be customized for optimal reach, and a memory foam neck pillow for additional support at the top of the spine.

The Iskur sports a multi-layered black synthetic leather upholstery, accented with Razer green stitching for a pop of color. The signature green Razer triple-headed snake logo adorns the headrest, with Razer’s motto, “For Gamers. By Gamers.” printed along the seat. The cushioning is finished with a distinctive snake scale design to create a unique look that is definitively Razer.

Learn more about the Razer Iskur here.

Razer Tomahawk Gaming Chassis

The all-new Razer Tomahawk Gaming Chassis is the first true Razer desktop experience designed by Razer for PC gaming enthusiasts. The chassis is available in two distinct sizes: The Tomahawk ATX, a standard mid-tower case, and the Tomahawk Mini-ITX, a small form factor case.

The Tomahawk Gaming Chassis features full tempered glass side panels to showcase the desktop components on one side and the elegant cable management solution on the other. The two panels open from a detachable rear hinge that gives builders the ability to quickly build, change and perfect their system. The chassis features a matte black metal frame and an all-black front panel accentuated with a luminous Razer green logo. The bottom is lined with Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be controlled and customized via the Razer Synapse 3 software, providing a more immersive experience for those integrated into the Razer ecosystem.

Engineered with airflow in mind, the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis can support up to a 360 mm radiator along the front and up to two 140 mm fans along the top for maximum cooling performance. The built-in cable management system keeps unruly cables tucked away and out of sight to prevent the obstruction of air, maximize usable space, and create an overall cleaner aesthetic.

Learn more about the Razer Tomahawk here.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (Late 2020)

Back and more powerful than ever, the latest iteration of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 features an all-new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a new Full HD OLED touch display option, and crisp THX Spatial Audio to give on-the-go gamers and creators the premier portable experience.

Equipped with the 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7, the new generation of Blade Stealth 13 is both faster and more efficient than ever before. Capable of up to 4.70 GHz using Intel Turbo Boost technology, the Blade Stealth 13 is up to 2.7x faster in content creation and more than 20% faster in office productivity. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, the new Blade Stealth 13 is not only better in productivity but also gaming and video rendering on the go.

Built for gamers and creators, the Blade Stealth 13 is available in two distinct display options: Full HD OLED touch and Full HD 120Hz. The new Full HD OLED display option is a creator’s delight, offering 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 space, a higher contrast ratio, and a Gorilla Glass touch display. For gamers, the Full HD 120Hz display model is the weapon of choice, featuring the highest refresh rate panel available on a 13″ laptop, a matte finish for reduced glare, and full coverage of the SRGB color space.

With its 4 smart amp powered speakers and new THX Spatial Audio application, the new Blade Stealth 13 takes Ultrabook audio to a more immersive level. The new audio app from THX features a variety of audio profiles for any use case from gaming, to music, to movies. The app also offers a customizable EQ profile so users can create their own audio profile perfect for their ears.

Learn more about the Razer Blade Stealth 13 here.

Razer Seiren Mini

For years, studio grade mics have been cumbersome and unsightly, tarnishing the cleanest and most minimalistic desktop setups. Today, Razer answers the call for a sleek and compact desktop microphone with the all-new Razer Seiren Mini, Razer’s smallest USB powered microphone to date. The Seiren Mini offers pro grade sound in an ultra-compact form factor and variety of colors including Razer Black, Quartz Pink, and Mercury White to fit any aesthetic.

Despite its diminutive size, the Seiren Mini punches above its weight with a supercardioid pickup pattern that helps reduce unwanted ambient noise, paired with a finely tuned 14 mm condenser capsule to broadcast crisp and accurate sound. To ensure vocal clarity in lively environments, the Seiren Mini comes with a built-in shock mount to reduce vibrations from outside sources and a heavy-duty tilting stand to maintain stability and positional accuracy.

Crafted with convenience in mind, the Seiren Mini weighs less than a pound and stands a mere 6.42 inches tall, making it light enough to move to any location and small enough to fit on the most cramped desktops. The microphone also features a simple plug and play design allowing users to jump into streaming or voice conferencing through a single USB connection.

Learn more about the Razer Seiren Mini here.

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition

A new take on a fan favorite, the all-new Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition allows fans to take their meow factor anywhere and everywhere. Matching style with functionality, the new headset cuts the cord with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity while packing booming 40 mm drivers, Razer Chroma RGB and up to 50 hours of battery life. The headset also features a built-in microphone with beamforming technology to block out ambient noise and capture the user’s voice clearly and precisely.

Rocking the signature kitty ear design, the Kraken BT Kitty Edition is available in a stylish Quartz Pink finish, accented with Mercury White padding on the headband and earcups. The earcups and kitty ears are complete with Razer Chroma RGB, which responds to apps and notifications and can also be customized through the Razer Audio App to compliment any style.

Learn more about the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition here.

Sneki Snek X Conservation International

Closing RazerCon 2020, Razer shared exciting news on a true community favorite: Sneki Snek has been named the official Razer chief gaming mascot and is available now in a huggable plush form. What began as a sketch by a Razer designer quickly became one of the most requested designs, with dozens of fan art submissions, homemade plushies, and even tattoos done in its honor. Sneki Snek has dominated the hearts and minds of fans everywhere and now every fan can have their very own.

Alongside the Sneki Snek plushie, Razer announced their collaboration with Conservation International, a global environmental organization whose mission is to empower societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature and the wellbeing of humanity. To help achieve this meaningful vision, Razer has called upon the fans and the powers of Sneki Snek to help save at least 100,000 trees, or approximately 400 acres of forests, which endangered species depend on to survive.

For every Sneki Snek plushie sold, a contribution will be made to Conservation International to protect ten trees in places where Conservation International operates. With the help and support of fans everywhere, Razer and Conservation International can easily crush that goal.

Learn more about the Sneki Snek X Conservation International partnership here.

Price & Availability

In announcing all of these new and exciting gaming peripherals, Razer confirmed the following release dates and MSRP prices (where applicable/known):

Razer Iskur is available October 10, 2020 for $499.99 USD / €499.99 MSRP exclusively at Razer.com.

Razer Tomahawk M1 Gaming Chassis ITX is available October 10, 2020 for $179.99 USD /€199.99 MSRP at Razer.com and select retailers.

Razer Tomahawk A1 Gaming Chassis ATX is available Fall 2020 for $199.99 USD / €229.99 MSRP at Razer.com and select retailers.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 will be available in October 2020 starting at $1799.99 USD / €1999.99 MSRP at Razer.com and at select retailers in Fall 2020.

Razer Seiren Mini is available October 10, 2020 for $49.99 USD / €59.99 MSRP at Razer.com and select retailers.

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is available October 10, 2020 for $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP at Razer.com and at select retailers in Fall 2020.

Razer Sneki Snek Plushie is available October 10, 2020 for $29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP at Razer.com and select retailers. Conservation International contributions are not applicable to sales in China and Indonesia.

For more information, you can check out the official Razer website via the link here!

