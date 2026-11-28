New preliminary information about Intel‘s future SoCs reveals that the Razor Lake architecture could deliver impressive graphics performance.

According to recent leaks, these processors will include configurations with 16 and 32 integrated graphics cores based on the new Xe3P technology, a major step forward for the company’s ecosystem.

Initial estimates suggest that the graphics performance of these processors could reach a level similar to that of the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti for laptops. To put this into context, direct competitors such as AMD‘s Ryzen Halo SoCs sit one step below, competing with NVIDIA’s RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti.

Intel Razor Lake Could Feature Graphics Comparable to an RTX 5070 Ti

Despite sharing the same number of cores as the Crescent Island workstation GPUs, Razor Lake chips will operate under shared thermal limits because they are complete SoCs. This means that the CPU, GPU, and memory will have to share the available power budget, slightly limiting their performance compared to models with dedicated cooling.

On the technical side, the preliminary roadmap places the launch of these products around 2028, alongside technologies such as LPDDR5X. During this period, Intel will have to compete in the market with advanced products such as AMD’s Medusa Halo processors and NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin configurations, both of which have confirmed support for LPDDR6 memory.

The MoB variants of the platform will support up to 192 GB of unified memory. Although competitors will adopt faster standards from the beginning, Intel is confident that architectural improvements in artificial intelligence and an optimized memory controller will help it maintain a strong position in the market when Razor Lake arrives.

It is also worth noting that all this information comes from preliminary estimates, and the commercial launch is still more than a year away.