Rebellion to Reveal New Game at E3 (Possibly Judge Dredd)

Rebellion To Announce New Game

With E3 literally just days away now, we’ve already heard a lot of rumours surrounding what we can expect at the years biggest gaming event. While many might be hoping for news on Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake or Death Stranding there are always the surprise announcements that can really take the community by storm.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Sniper Elite developer Rebellion has made it clear that they plan to announce a yet unveiled game at the event and the rumour mill is suggesting it might be based on the Judge Dredd franchise.

I Am The Law!

With Rebellion currently owning the gaming rights to the franchise, it is perhaps surprising that we haven’t seen anything released to date. They are not, after all, on the same scale as EA and can’t afford to let franchises just stagnate on their books. Well, they could, but I like to think that lessons may have been learned from TellTale Games.

As such, with a brand new game on the way, it does make the most sense. It isn’t, however, their only reveal planned for the event!

We're delighted to confirm that we're going to be bringing THREE titles to @E3 2019;



✅Evil Genius 2

✅Sniper Elite VR

✅A MAJOR UNANNOUNCED NEW TITLE



What Do We Think?

For as much as many might grumble about franchises getting poor treatment in games, Judge Dredd has had practically nothing. In fact, although I stand to be corrected, I think I could only name two. As such, getting a brand new and polished release could be pretty awesome.

As above though, with just days to go until E3 kicks off, the good news is we don’t have long to wait. If you can’t wait though, he’s perhaps the best part of the 1995 film to keep you entertained.