Record Breaking Hardcore Minecraft Run Ended By Baby Zombie

Hardcore Minecraft Record Is Ended

There are generally two ways in which you can choose to play Minecraft. You can go for the ‘sandbox’ mode which essentially allows your imagination to run wild or you can go for the survival mode where death is a risk you take in your creations and exploration.

For the more masochistic amongst you, however, there is a hardcore mode available which essentially gives you one life. Put simply, if you die, it’s game over!

At present, the current record-holder for such a game was Twitch user Philza who had been playing the same hardcore game for over 5 years. Due to a combination of bad luck, panic, armour/weapon selection and an inconvenient enemy, however, this has now come to an end!

Whoops!

As you can see in the video above, bad luck was definitely a significant factor in this death. Exploring a cave, he got rushed by a baby zombie and due to what could politely be called some ‘panic’ he ended up getting into a far bigger mess.

In addition, his use of the fire sword only added an extra element of difficulty. Namely, that his enemies were not only trying to kill him, but they were also on fire.

Good News For Some Of You!

While the record ending is sad, there is a silver lining for some of you out there. Specifically those of you who might be going for this record yourself.

If you are, you at least now know where the bar is set and how much further you have to go to beat it. You you do plan to start now, however, remember that you won’t beat it before 2024.

What do you think? Do you play Minecraft? – Let us know in the comments!