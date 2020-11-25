Red Dead Online to Get a Standalone Release!

I think it would be fair to say that when comparing the online versions of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, the former has seen significantly greater success. Not only in terms of generating money (which it does by the truckload), but also the fact that despite GTA V being 7 years old, it still remains one of the most popular titles even today!

Following an official announcement by Rockstar Games, however, it looks like they’re planning on attempting to give Red Dead Online a shot in the arm by announcing it will be made available, as a standalone release, next week!

Red Dead Online

Coming in a report via GamesIndustry, Rockstar Games has confirmed that on December 1st, Red Dead Online will be made available, via various store platforms, as an individual purchase. In other words, you will no longer have to purchase the full game to access the online version.

Until February 21st, Red Dead Online will be available to purchase, individually, for just $5. Albeit, afterward, it will hold it’s standard $20 price tag. Better still though, if playing the online version wets your whistle enough to try out the main game, Rockstar Games has also said that discounted options will be made available to those who initially dip their top in just the online version.

What Do We Think?

One of the biggest comparative problems (for Rockstar Games) between GTA V and Red Dead Online is the fact that the latter has a significantly lower player base. As such, this move clearly signals more than a little intent to try and rectify that moving forward. – Will it work though? Well, one of the biggest criticisms of Red Dead Online has been the lack of new and fresh content. A factor largely bolstered (with more than a little aggravation by the RDR2 fans) that while GTA V regularly receives new content to its online version, Red Dead Online generally does not! – I mean, it does, but nowhere near as consistently!

For just $5 though, if you haven’t played Red Dead Online yet, and don’t want to pay for the full version of the game (which still stubbornly keeps a relatively high price tag), this is definitely going to be worth checking out!

Make no bones about it though, Rockstar Games isn’t doing this to be generous. They simply want more people in Red Dead Online to bolster the microtransaction! It’s all about the money baby!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!