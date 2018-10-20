Red Dead Redemption 2 Physical Release Will Have 2 Discs

Red Dead Redemption 2 Physical Release Will Have 2 Disks

Well, we’re less than a week away from what could very well be the biggest gaming release of 2018! If you’re excited then you have good reason as everything about this game is looking to set some pretty amazing standards. Even by Rockstars usual remit. There is, however, a few factors you should probably know before you join the queue for the midnight release (do they still do them?).

Firstly, the game size is going to be pretty huge. While estimated have dropped a little, what is known is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will require a minimum of around 100GB of free space on your console. So if your hard drive is pretty clogged up then you might want to have a pre-emptive prune. I’ve already done mine in anticipation!

In terms of the installation itself though, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be (at least to my knowledge) the first current generation console title to require two discs!

Last thing I’m going to speak on since people are just dying to know. Red Dead Redemption 2 does have a double disc. The first disc is a “Data Disc” and the second is a “Play Disc”. Probably have to just install first disc. Game does come with a map which I will not share. pic.twitter.com/VnIq2HF8zf — KOFI (@PressStartKofi) October 19, 2018

Wow… It’s Been A While

I honestly can’t remember the last game I played that required 2 discs. Well, outside the realms of retro-PC land. I mean, what’s the last game you played that had an installation and play disc? Rather depressingly (for me and anyone else probably over 30) there’s going to be a number of people to whom this concept will be entirely new!

So remember, with Red Dead Redemption 2 launching on October 26th, if you want to play this ‘out of the box’, make sure you have done a little bit of maintenance first. Oh, and possibly find yourself a nice puzzle or crossword. I’d expect this installation to take at least an hour.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Red Dead Redemption 2? Surprised at the 2-disc physical release? – Let us know in the comments!