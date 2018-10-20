Red Dead Redemption 2 Physical Release Will Have 2 Discs

/ 3 hours ago

red dead redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Physical Release Will Have 2 Disks

Well, we’re less than a week away from what could very well be the biggest gaming release of 2018! If you’re excited then you have good reason as everything about this game is looking to set some pretty amazing standards. Even by Rockstars usual remit. There is, however, a few factors you should probably know before you join the queue for the midnight release (do they still do them?).

Firstly, the game size is going to be pretty huge. While estimated have dropped a little, what is known is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will require a minimum of around 100GB of free space on your console. So if your hard drive is pretty clogged up then you might want to have a pre-emptive prune. I’ve already done mine in anticipation!

In terms of the installation itself though, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be (at least to my knowledge) the first current generation console title to require two discs!

Wow… It’s Been A While

I honestly can’t remember the last game I played that required 2 discs. Well, outside the realms of retro-PC land. I mean, what’s the last game you played that had an installation and play disc? Rather depressingly (for me and anyone else probably over 30) there’s going to be a number of people to whom this concept will be entirely new!

So remember, with Red Dead Redemption 2 launching on October 26th, if you want to play this ‘out of the box’, make sure you have done a little bit of maintenance first. Oh, and possibly find yourself a nice puzzle or crossword. I’d expect this installation to take at least an hour.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Red Dead Redemption 2? Surprised at the 2-disc physical release? – Let us know in the comments!

dead red redemption 2

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja