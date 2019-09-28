Red Dead Redemption 2 Has No Single-Player DLC Planned

Red Dead Redemption 2 is shortly approaching its first birthday and while we have seen a lot of online content brought to the game, to date there has been hardly any single-player content added in the way of offline DLC.

If you were, however, getting somewhat tired of riding across the Wild West, occasionally patting your horse, and saying ‘your alright boah’ then I’m afriad there’s not much that’s going to make it any better. In a report via Eurogamer, Rockstar has confirmed that they have no plans to add any single-player DLC to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Yes, I’m afraid that like it or not, Rockstar Games seems pretty happy with how the single-play campaign ran and concluded and as such, there’s unlikely to ever be any additions to it. Instead, they are looking to put all of their eggs into the online basket.

“We’re 100 per cent focused on online right now,”

For me, however, I’d happily take this news if there was some confirmation as to the PC release. Albeit, we have had some clues recently that an announcement may be made in the very near future!

What Can We Expect?

With the recent release of the online expansion ‘Frontier Pursuits’ Red Dead Redemption 2 has seen a significant improvement in its online play from the early (and frankly rather boring) days. It is, however, hard to overlook the fact that the online element does generate a fair bit of cash for Rockstar Games in terms of microtransactions. As such, while a new chapter for Arthur Morgan or John Marston would be nice, the short version is, don’t hold your breath.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!