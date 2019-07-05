Red Dead Redemption 2 Inadvertently Confirmed for PC?

Red Dead Redemption 2

When it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing on PC, it’s practically guaranteed that this is a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’. While neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two interactive might have confirmed it yet, it’s as inevitable as anything in the gaming world. It would frankly be madness is they didn’t release it for the PC.

It seems, however, that an update to the Rockstar Social Club may have inadvertently let the cat out of the bag. Why? Well, in a report via GameWatcher following an update to the platform, a very distinctive reference to a PC version has been spotted within the code.

PC Gamers Are Going To Tahiti!

In the code (which you can see above) a distinctive reference to ‘RDR2_PC_accomplishments” can be seen. Given that the Rockstar Social Club does manage in-game achievements for Grand Theft Auto V, if there was any confirmation needed that a PC version was on the way, this is it!

Oh don’t get us wrong, this isn’t 100% guarantee. Seriously though, what else could this possibly be referring to Arthur? (Did you read that in Dutch’s voice?)

What Do We Think?

Personally, while I’ve always been absolutely certain that a PC version would release, I’ve always suspected that they were going to follow the same pattern as GTA V. In other words, shortly after the game is re-released for the next-gen consoles.

If this is true, then the bad news is that Red Dead Redemption 2 may not arrive on the PC. Well, not until at least early 2021. This leak, however, might give us some hope that it’s going to be sooner than we think!

What do you think? Are you waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2 to be announced for the PC? When do you think it will release? In addition, are you going to Tahiti? – Let us know in the comments!