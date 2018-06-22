Red Dead Redemption 2 Is More and More Likely to Arrive on PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC? Yes, please!

Rockstar’s upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 is perhaps the most anticipated game of the year, and rightfully so. The first installment in the series is one of the best action-adventure games ever made. Furthermore, the second game is expected to be even more impressive. However, official news has it that PC gamers won’t get to enjoy it at all. At the time of writing, only the PS4 and Xbox One version are confirmed. Fans are hoping for a PC version at later date, much like GTA V, but maybe not a full two years later. Moreover, a recent piece of news seems to confirm a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Who discovered this?

A Reddit user that goes by the name of “theinsightfulwatcher” has recently stumbled upon the LinkedIn page of an unnamed Rockstar developer in Leeds. The developer’s profile lists Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4/Xbox1/PC, which indeed seems to confirm a PC version. Whether this is an unofficial confirmation or just a mistake, it remains to be seen. Still, it does give us some hope.

However, if you are a console gamer, we should remind you that you can currently pre-order RDR 2. If you do it through the Microsoft Store, you’ll also receive a few GTA V Online goodies. Red Dead Redemption 2 will release for current-gen consoles on October 27th.