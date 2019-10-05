Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Already has Mods Planned

/ 1 min ago

Firstly, it’s about damn time we had this game revealed for PC. I legit haven’t played one freaking second of it on a console. I knew the PC version was coming with all my heart. Just like GTA V, when I subjected myself to a very long wait for that on PC too. However, November 5th, we’ll all be able to get stuck into it. It was arguably one of the worst-kept gaming secrets this year too.

Red Dead Redemption 2

“Today, we’re proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th. We also want to say thank you to the millions of people who have already downloaded the Rockstar Games Launcher and received their free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.” – RockStar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers starting October 23rd with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. PC gamers will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.

Mods

That’s right, mods! The team behind FiveM is already working on a similar mod. The multiplayer is aiming for a December 2019 release. So yeah, they’re not mucking around. They are hoping that the game is mod-friendly to some extent and that the DRM isn’t a big hurdle. However, these days, PC modders can usually get around both those issues with haste.

I can’t imagine the source code is too different from that of the GTA games. So, hopefully the modders will have a head start when it comes to tinkering with the game. Either way, bring it on modders, we want to see the ultimate PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2!

