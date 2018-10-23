Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Release Rumours Proven False

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Not Coming To The PC… Yet!

Earlier this week, rumours were circling around that Red Dead Redemption 2 might have been coming to the PC much sooner than we thought. European online retailer MediaMarkt had the PC version of the game not only on their website, but also available for pre-order. As you can imagine, the hysteria of the internet very quickly picked up on this drama!

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it simply wasn’t true. Yes, MediaMarkt has confirmed that the listing was an error.

Placeholder Alert!

Yes, this was another instance of a placeholder listing getting somewhat out of control. MediaMarkt has said: “It’s true we had the RDR2 PC version listed. [We] checked this with the games department at our HQ and got told that it’s something of a placeholder and that they count on it being announced sometime in the future (just as with GTA V for example). It is no longer listed as available for pre-purchase, though.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Will It Be Released On PC?

If you were to ask me to put money on it… I’d have to say yes. From what I’ve seen so far, I’m fairly convinced that Rockstar wants to do an almost carbon copy of what they did for GTA 5. Release for current-gen systems, with a later release scheduled for the next generation of consoles and PC. So it will happen, but we’ve probably got a bit of a wait on our hands.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release for PS4 and Xbox One on October 26th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!