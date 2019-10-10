Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements Revealed

Are you ready to smash through the PC release of Red Dead Redemption 2? Then you’ll certainly want to know if your PC can handle the job! Fortunately, the game doesn’t seem like it’ll be all that demanding and it’s not like it’s built around a new engine either. The game has been up and running on consoles for quite some time. I mean, if consoles can do it, how hard can it be for us PC gamers!?

Red Dead Redemption 2

The minimum specifications seem very reasonable, especially if you’re on older hardware. Rockstar recommends a humble AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i5-2500K. So your older quad-cores should be more than enough. This is Rockstars way of saying any quad-core that’s not carved out of wood is fine. The Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 280 is all you need for graphics too. However, I suspect that the game will be at 1080p or even 720p to be playable on these cards.

Recommended

Things are still pretty reasonable for recommended settings too. It doesn’t state what “recommended” really is though. One would assume 1080p at 60 FPS, but it’s really anyone’s guess. A GTX 1060 or RX 480 should get the job done though. Of course, you’ll need more power for 1440p, 4K, etc, but we hope those requirements will be available soon.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

  • OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1(6.1.7601)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
  • HDD Space: 150GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

  • OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 (v1803)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
  • HDD Space: 150GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

