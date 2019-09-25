Red Dead Redemption 2 Rating Hints at Imminent PC Release

Earlier this month we had the best hint yet, at least in my opinion, that Red Dead Redemption 2 was finally set to arrive on PCs. With the launch of the official Rockstar Games Launcher, we had a brand new platform that surely, sooner or later, they would use as their primary launchpad for PC releases.

Admittedly, it was a fair leap of conjecture on my part, but I stand by it and, who knows, I might even be set to get proven right. Why? Well, the Australian classifications board has recently confirmed a brand new age rating for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Now, you might be asking why this is significant? Well, whenever an existing game is set to be re-released or (more usually) ported to a new platform, you will often have to issue a re-submission for age certification.

As such, this new application suggests that Red Dead Redemption 2 is set for another new release. Now, the Nintendo Switch clearly isn’t going to have the guts to pull off this title, so that leaves only one other alternative. That the PC announcement could come at any moment.

What Do We Think?

Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC is definitely a case of when rather than if. We all know it’s going to happen. Despite many of us having already completed the game on console, we’re probably going to end up buying it again. Win-win for Rockstar Games I guess, albeit their seeming aversion to the PC platform will always mystify me.

With this news, however, there’s a very real possibility that this might happen before the end of the year. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!