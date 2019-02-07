Red Dead Redemption 2 Sales Exceed Take-Two’s Expectations

Red Dead Redemption 2

It might have been a long time coming (it was, after all, delayed for over a year), but the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 proved to be a huge success with both critics and the fans. I should note at this point that I will attempt to avoid spoilers, but I can’t make any promises. If you haven’t played it by now, however, you really should!

With the release of their end of year sales figures, publisher Take-Two has, of course, confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a success. In a report via GamesIndustry, however, the company has confirmed that the retail sales for the games have exceeded expectations!

Either It Did Well Or Their Expectations Were Modest

It was hardly any secret that the game was going to be a huge success. Rockstar Games might occasionally cause controversy, but you would struggle to name any bad game they had been involved with. For the financial year, the company reported $1.57bn in net profit. Based on the prior year, this was $1.40bn.

While the additional profit is undoubtedly from the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Grand Theft Auto 5 has always continued to be an excellent seller. Despite it being 3-5 years now (in its various releases and formats).

Good News For Fans!

Despite the game not even having been released for 6 months yet, we suspect that RDR2 will continue to be a huge success for the company as the year’s progress. If nothing else, it is at least some positive news that a third installment of the game will come. Albeit, we probably have a long wait on our hands.

What do you think? Have you played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet? What did you think about the game? – Let us know in the comments!