Red Dead Redemption Remake Rumours Confirmed False

A little over a week ago, there were a number of rumours circling the internet that Rockstar Games were currently developing a remake (or remaster) of the original Red Dead Redemption game. Now, admittedly, this would be received very well by fans. Particularly since the original game is still (largely) only playable on last-generation consoles.

When Reddit user ‘throwaway11113454‘, however, claimed that he had insider knowledge that this game was in production, the internet went wild! – The bad news is that this may have escalated beyond his original intent or control and, as such, has now admitted that these rumours (to which he was the primary source) were false.

Red Dead Redemption Remake Hoax

Admitting to completely fabricating the story, user ‘throwaway11113454’ has posted saying:

“There is no dlc for Red Dead Redemption 2 or remake of the first game as far as I know. This was an experiment I have always wanted to do regarding the spreading of rumors in video game culture. I’ve been thinking about this for a while and wondering how I was going to do it, then I saw red dead online was basically being ignored (most likely not, but the fans are in the dust about it, including me) so this was basically a good starting point for me.

Why Am I Only Just Hearing About This?

The short version is because hardly anyone (reputable) believed it. As such, websites such as ours (and many others) decided to not touch this one with a barge pole. It was frankly, all a bit too dodgy. To put this into context, his original source post cited a ‘friend of a friend’. A source which is always a warning sign for any narrative that follows.

Red Dead Redemption Remastered may happen one day. It seems, however, not for any time soon and, quite frankly, I think people are more anxious for Rockstar to pull their finger out and release the PC version of RDR2.

What do you think? Were you aware of this? Disappointed to hear it was a hoax? In addition, would you like to see the original Red Dead Redemption remastered? – Let us know in the comments!