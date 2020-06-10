Reddit Ireland To Shutdown During the Night!

I think many would agree that politics and racial issues are a rather hot topic of discussion at the moment. As such, it’s hardly any surprise that message boards such as Reddit are getting moderately bombarded about these subjects and not always by the more ‘positively thinking’ people among us.

It seems, however, that the Irish Reddit management has had enough and, in a report via the BBC, they have announced that their (regional specific) website will be shut down overnight in an attempt to keep some of the more ‘dubious’ content away from its countries users.

Reddit Ireland to Shutdown Each Night

In the report, the team at Reddit Ireland has decided to close down their website between the hours of midnight and 8 am each day. – Why are they making this decision I hear you ask? Well, if you pay attention to the shutdown times, you might get a clue.

What they’re specifically looking to do is to limit what their own countries users see and have particularly cited racist content posted by users (primarily in America) as the key factor in this decision. In other words, they’re shutting it down overnight because that’s the time most American users are active.

“We’re taking the very difficult decision today to shut down Reddit Ireland temporarily between midnight and 08:00 each day in order to stem the flow of racist/extremist content which is being posted at these times.”

What Do We Think?

Personally, I’ve always believed that being a member of Reddit isn’t for the thin-skinned or easily offended. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a perfectly fantastic piece of quasi-social media, but there are more than a few ‘interesting’ people on the platform who seemingly make a living out of being ‘Edge Lords’. For Reddit Ireland to go to these lengths, however, is certainly unusual and, I’ll admit, I find this move (even despite the idiots who’ll always frequent the internet behind the safety of their keyboard) very surprising!

If you are, therefore, one of their late-night Irish users, you might need (at least for the foreseeable future) to find some alternatives for your message posting needs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!