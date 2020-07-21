Reddit User Says Their Child Blew $20K on Twitch Donations

It’s something of the stuff of nightmares that with the relative ease of making financial transactions via an online platform, one day your kid/s might rack up a ridiculously huge bill. We saw only last week how a parent was hit with a near £5,000 Roblox bill!

Well, it seems for one Reddit poster, that nightmare has come true and in a colossally huge fashion! In their post, one user has written how their child has effectively cleared out their entire savings by spending $20,000 on Twitch donations or subscriptions!

Reddit User Posts About Their Kids $20K Twitch Spending Spree!

In the post, which is generally perceived to be genuine, the user briefly covers the situation with them primarily asking how they can potentially look to reclaim these funds. Specifically, because their child (who is a minor) used her bank details without permission.

“My minor child spent almost $20k using a debit card on subscriptions & donations, cleaning out my bank accts without my knowledge or permission. Years of savings gone in 17 days. No response from customer service in over 2 wks, no response to certified mail to CEO or Amazon legal. Does anyone know if I can get this money back or how to get a response?”

With Twitch apparently not (yet) responding to her customer support claims, later messages from the OP say that they have contacted some of the people to whom the money was donated in an appeal to get it back! As you might expect, however, most responses from other users have simply suggested contacting their bank to see if a ‘clawback’ is possible.

What Do We Think?

While an incredible sum of money, it’s very easy to understand how a kid on Twitch (with access to their parent’s bank details) could be tempted into doing this. It’s the whole ‘senpai noticed me’ ethos. The chances are, however, that if the OP gets in touch with their bank, the transactions may well be reversible under ‘fraudulent payment’ grounds. If I was in the OP’s position, however, I’d be very nervous at this point that the money was lost and gone forever!

If they can’t get the money back, however, then I suspect that kids got a lot of lawn mowing on their hands to pay the debt off!

You can, incidentally, check out the full Reddit post via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!