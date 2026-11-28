In April 2016, Remedy Entertainment released Quantum Break on Xbox One and PC, an ambitious science-fiction action adventure that combined gunfights and time manipulation with a television series starring real actors. Despite the fact that more than ten years have passed since its release, many fans are still asking for a second installment.

The Finnish studio, responsible for franchises such as Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control, responded this week through its official X/Twitter account to a user asking about the possibility of seeing Quantum Break 2, making it clear that the future of this intellectual property is in Microsoft’s hands.

Microsoft Has the Final Say on Quantum Break 2

Not as far as we know 😅 Quantum Break and any sequel decisions belong to Microsoft, but we love the amount of love for the game even after all these years! — Remedy Entertainment 🔻CONTROL Resonant out now! (@remedygames) November 23, 2026

“Quantum Break and any sequel decisions belong to Microsoft,” Remedy explained, adding that it is unaware of a second installment and thanking fans for the love they continue to show the game after so many years.

It’s worth noting that Remedy has previously managed to bring back one of its franchises after years away. In 2019, the Finnish studio regained the publishing rights to Alan Wake, which had previously belonged to Microsoft, allowing it to release a sequel in 2023

For now, Remedy is focused on other projects, and following the release of Control Resonant last September, the studio continues working on the remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in collaboration with Rockstar Games.