Jean-Charles Gaudechon, CEO of Remedy, has praised Rockstar, saying that working with them on Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake has been a “great” experience.

CEO of Remedy Entertainment has nothing but good things to say about Rockstar and the way the company behind Grand Theft Auto VI is treating the studio during the development of Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, a highly anticipated game among fans of action games.

Remedy’s CEO Has Nothing But Praise for Rockstar

“Honestly, it’s been great,” Gaudechon said in an interview with Game File (thanks Eurogamer). “You know why? Because I think they’re super respectful of Remedy. I’ll say it out loud: They’ve honestly been an awesome partner. And it’s no bullshit.”

The original Max Payne arrived in stores in 2001, followed by its sequel in 2003. Although both games were developed by Remedy, Rockstar handled the publishing of the second game, worked on the console ports, and developed a third entry. Despite receiving widespread critical acclaim, Max Payne 3 was considered a commercial failure because it did not meet the company’s sales expectations, as Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser recently revealed.

Now, Remedy is working on a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2, a project that has been in development since 2022 but did not enter full production until 2024. So far, Rockstar, which is responsible for publishing the game and its marketing campaign, has shared practically nothing about what these remakes will look like. Therefore, we will have to keep waiting a little longer before we can see them in action and get a better idea of their appearance.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.