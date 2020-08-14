Remnant: From the Ashes is Free on the Epic Games Store

We’re currently approaching a year since Remnant: From the Ashes was released and while the game hasn’t exactly retained the initial hype it had at launch, it is still both widely played and enjoyed for it’s ‘tough but fair’ approach.

Well, if you haven’t already purchased this game, or maybe you do but on a console, then I have some excellent news for you. As part of the latest Epic Games Store giveaway, Remnant: From the Ashes is available to claim, own, and keep forever. Yep, it’s free!

Remnant: From the Ashes – Free on the Epic Games Store

Acting primarily as a coop-shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes represents something of an unusual (but none-the-less) interesting mash-up of many various game types and genres. For example, it seems pretty clear that games such as ‘Dark Souls’ influenced its design, but calling it a ‘souls-like’ wouldn’t be a fair description for this weird, but wonderful game.

The games official description reads:

“The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you must set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies to retake what was lost.”

Where Can I Get It?

Although Remnant: From the Ashes is available to purchase on Steam, this free giveaway is specifically provided by the Epic Games Store. As such, to claim your copy you will need to have the app installed on your PC (yes, we know some of you have a hatred for the Epic Games Store). From that point, however, a quick search of the storefront should quickly point you in the right direction to grab your free game.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can visit the games website on the Epic Games Store via the link here!

