Reports Finds AMD Drivers To Be More Stable Than Nvidia

Reports Finds That AMD Drivers To Be More Stable Than Nvidia

Just like my iPhone, I find that seemingly once a week my GPU required me to perform a driver update. It is always important to have the latest drivers, albeit they can occasionally cause more problems than they solve. It is, however, a matter that often isn’t discussed in the ongoing war between team red and team green.

A fresh spark has, however, just been thrown onto the powderkeg. In a report via DSOGaming, an independent study has found that in thorough testing, AMD’s drivers have proven to be more stable than Nvidia’s.

Find Something To Take Cover Behind!

QA Consultants performed 432 tests based on a variety of the latest AMD and Nvidia GPU’s. These were, in addition, running on their respective driver sets. In the tests, it was found that AMD passed 401 of the stress tests without any error whereas Nvidia only managed to complete 356 of the tests successfully.

During the tests, they used the Radeon RX Vega 64, RX 580, RX 560, Radeon Pro WX 9100, WX 7100 and WX 3100 for team red. Team green respective used the NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB), Quadro P5000, Quadro P4000 and Quadro P600. I think most would consider this a fair variety of graphics cards.

What Has QA Consultants Said?

As part of the report, QA Consultants said: “While 4 hours of stress testing is a good indicator of prominent quality issues, it does not suffice in capturing intermittent stability failures or glitches. Therefore, we ran this test back-to-back around the clock for 12 days for each GPU. This accounts for 288 hours of non-stop stress in a test designed to make the GPU driver fail.”

There is, however, some good news for Nvidia owners in this. Overall Nvidia cards were found to be less stressful on the CPU and also beat the AMD cards in terms of DX11 performance.

The report is currently available to read in full on AMD’s website. Whether AMD commissioned the report is unclear, it is, however, suggestive if nothing else.

What do you think? Are you a fan of team green or team red? – Let us know in the comments!