Reports Suggest 3GB Version Of Nvidia 1050 Is On The Way

Nvidia May Be Set To Release a 3GB VRAM Version of the 1050 Graphics Card

While I am a big fan of Nvidia graphics cards, I am often somewhat suspicion of their less expensive options. In terms of the 10 series, the 1050 is about as entry-level as it gets. With decent clock speeds implementing parts of the series technology, on paper, it appears to be a great budget option selling for around the £120 mark. There is, however, a major problem with it as far as I’m concerned. The 2GB of VRAM memory available.

In terms of gaming today, 2GB of VRAM simply isn’t enough. You really need a minimum of 3 and even that can be pushing it. As such, when it comes to the 1050 card, you are massively better off spending the little extra to get the 4GB 1050ti.

It seems that Nvidia might be ready to acknowledge this point themselves though as a report via VideoCardz, they are planning to upgrade the card with a 3GB version.

My opinion, but with plenty of examples to back it

In the last year, I’ve been able to review a number of laptops for my work here at eTeknix and a fair portion of them have featured the Nvidia 1050 graphics card. I’ve also been fortunate enough to also have reviewed laptops with 1050ti cards and as such, I have been able to see the direct comparison between the two.

Put simply, the Nvidia 1050 is a decent card that is just too hampered by its limited memory. I would even possibly go as far to say that the card is nearly worthless. I’d rather try my luck with one of the AMD APU Ryzen Vega Processors than to rely on a 1050.

An exact release date is not specified, but it’s likely we’ll see a formal announcement in the coming weeks. I can’t stress enough just how good an idea this will be. It’ll turn a pointless graphics card into something that could potentially be a truly decent entry-level option.

