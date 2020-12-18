Researchers Find 28 Browser Extensions With Malicious Code

There’s a good chance that some of the more tech-savvy among you reading this may have one or more browser extensions installed on your system. Offering various tweaks to how your internet gateway operates, I know I have a few that make the experience an overall smoother ride. – If you do, however, have more than a few more ‘creative’ choices installed on your system, then you might want to pay attention as in a report via TechSpot, security researchers have identified 28 browser extensions, for both Edge and Chrome, that has been downloaded millions of times!

Browser Extensions Found Containing Malicious Code

In terms of what this malicious code does, it varies depending on which particular extension you have installed. By and large, however, they’re all looking to do the same thing; phish your data, redirect you to advertising sites, and downloading even more malware onto your PC.

So, get that extension tab open and, depending on what browser you utilize, make sure you don’t have any of the below currently installed:

CHROME

Direct Message for Instagram

DM for Instagram

Invisible mode for Instagram Direct Message

Downloader for Instagram

App Phone for Instagram

Stories for Instagram

Universal Video Downloader

Video Downloader for FaceBook™

Vimeo™ Video Downloader

Zoomer for Instagram and FaceBook

VK UnBlock. Works fast.

Odnoklassniki UnBlock. Works quickly.

Upload photo to Instagram™

Spotify Music Downloader

The New York Times News

EDGE

Direct Message for Instagram™

Instagram Download Video & Image

App Phone for Instagram

Universal Video Downloader

Video Downloader for FaceBook™

Vimeo™ Video Downloader

Volume Controller

Stories for Instagram

Upload photo to Instagram™

Pretty Kitty, The Cat Pet

Video Downloader for YouTube

SoundCloud Music Downloader

Instagram App with Direct Message DM

What Do We Think?

Seeing malware contained within browser extensions certainly isn’t anything new and, by and large, it does fall into the category of ultimately being careful what you click on. Yes, some of them can definitely be very useful, but as you can see above, often you can get more than you bargained for if you get a little too keen to bespoke your online experience.

So, in a nutshell, if you do have any of the above extensions installed, you’ll want to get rid of them ASAP!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!