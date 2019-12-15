Reshade 4.5 Release Improves Vulkan and DX12 Performance

If you’re a fan of modding the graphics in your games, then it’s likely you come across the Reshade tool. It effectively tweaks extensive graphics properties of a game, allowing you to sharpen, filter, re-colour and much more. Now, with update 4.5, Reshade now offers even better performance than ever in DX12 and Vulkan. Of course, there are improvements in DX9 and other modes too.

Reshade 4.5

No doubt those using Reshade on any game will want to update to see if they can improve their performance and options. If you’re eager to grab the files, you can download Reshade 4.5 right here. You can also check the huge range of games Reshade works with here. If you want to see the large changelog, you can do that below!

Reshade 4.5 Release Notes