Reshade Adds Ray Tracing to Even More Games!

/ 2 hours ago

The power of the Reshade tool is always something that impresses me. It’s basically a mod for a game, adding a range of visual filters that can enhance a games colours, lighting, AA, and DoF; to name but a few features. Not only can it add a new lease of life to older PC games, but it can also enhance modern games too. In the videos seen here, The Division, Just Cause 4, and Anthem have been enhanced.

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing is a next-gen lighting technique that’s currently the star feature of the Nvidia RTX graphics cards. Of course, since Ray Tracing is a feature of DirectX, its widespread adoption is just a matter of time. However, many games don’t have it. That’s where Reshade comes into play. By using Reshade, you can add a Ray Tracing layer to many games, giving them a visual boost to next-gen levels.

Performance Hit

That’s the obvious issue, this level of fidelity doesn’t come for free. However, if you have a powerful GPU, and you love modding your games to look their best, it’s still well worth checking out. Unfortunately, YouTuber MasterGames TV didn’t share their settings or their hardware used, so your results may vary.

