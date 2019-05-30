Reshade Ray Tracing Mod Used In Dark Souls 3, Skyrim & RE4

Reshade Mod Brings More Ray Tracing To Older Games

With the release of the ray tracing/path tracing Global Illumination effects mod, we have seen a number of people experimenting with the mod in an attempt to bring Nvidia’s flagship technology to older video game releases.

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX series last year, while the RTX technology has proven to be popular it still (over 7 months on) isn’t officially supported by many games. In fact, many have accused ‘ray tracing’ to be more of a damp squib than a boom in gaming advancement.

With the release of a number of new videos, however, we can the mod working in a number of games including Dark Souls 3, Skyrim and Resident Evil 4.

Impressive Improvements!

The Reshade Mod, created by Pascal Gilcher, can clearly be seen to bring some rather impressive graphical improvements to these games. A particular highlight, however, is Dark Souls 3 which looks absolutely stunning with this mod in place.

Before you get too excited, however, this mod isn’t perfect. As such, there are more than a few limitations.

Issues And Performance

As this is effectively a ‘retro-fit’ technology mod, the lighting effects produced in games are not always spot on. In fact, they are often downright unpredictable and certainly not always in keeping with the environment.

Another issue is the mod itself. Namely, that to get it to run in a game you will require a very strong PC. While we’re not talking cutting edge power, we’re not far from it either. Well, if you want to get a fairly tolerable experience at least.

It is, however, interesting to see it in action and over time, we can only hope to see this improved further.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!