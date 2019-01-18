Resident Evil 2 Demo Has Been Downloaded By Over 2 Million

Resident Evil 2 Demo

Exactly a week to the day, Capcom released the much-rumoured demo for the upcoming release of Resident Evil 2. Given that the full release was just a couple weeks away (and that the demo was expected in December) many wondered whether it would ever come at all. It did though and players got the chance to play through an early part of the game. There was, of course, a catch, specifically that you had a ‘one-shot’ 30-minute timeframe to play it. Well, assuming you didn’t look into some ‘workaround’ solutions.

If Capcom needed any indication that the game was going to be huge though, the demo might have confirmed this. In statistics released on their website, the developer has confirmed that download of the demo has now exceeded over 2 million.

I Haven’t Tried It Yet!

Admittedly, although I downloaded it immediately, I did give it a few days before I played it. I wanted to make sure that I got the most out of my 30-minutes as possible. The child was in bed, the wife was at work, the phone was off the hook. You get the idea. Having played it though, it was simply amazing. It seems, however, that I did fall into a somewhat minority category.

Why? Well, apparently only 27% of people who played the demo actually managed to ‘complete it’ within the required time scale.

I Do Sympathise

If the Resident Evil 2 demo taught me anything, it’s that zombies are a lot harder to kill these days. You can literally put them down 2 or 3 times and they’ll still keep coming back. This, therefore, makes ammo retention vital, but also encourages the player to look for disabling tactics rather than outright killing.

It is, however, fantastic and if you haven’t tried it yet, I strongly urge you to!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!