Resident Evil 2 Time Limited Demo To Release This Week

Resident Evil 2

Since its reveal last summer, it has felt like an age, but the Resident Evil 2 remake is nearly upon us. With rumours of a demo circling just before Christmas that came and went with nothing to show for it. It seemed that the rumours of a demo were exactly that… or were they!

In a report via IGN, Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil 2 demo. Better still, it’s set to launch this weekend!

Time Limited Demo

The demo which is going to be released is available to all and will showcase the opening section with Leon as he explores Racoon City. There is, however, a little catch. While you can die as often as you like, you are going to be limited to how long you can play it for. In a nutshell, you get 30-minutes and once that time is over, the demo is locked.

Why Time Specific?

There are a number of reasons why Capcom might have done this. It might, for example, be to limit the download traffic for the game. In addition, if the game features some form on online connectivity (to monitor the usage) it may be to keep the bandwidth as free as possible. Either way, we shouldn’t complain. We’re going to finally be able to try this out for ourselves!

The Resident Evil 2 Remake demo will release on all platforms on January 11th.

What do you think? Are you excited? – Let us know in the comments!