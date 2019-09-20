Resident Evil 2 Gets Even More Terrifying With Pennywise Mod

It’s been a little over 6 months now since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake and while most of us have completed it (likely on numerous occasions at this point) the modding community is very active with this game in trying to find new and interesting ways to play the game.

Admittedly, a good portion of those mods have attempted to make a number of the characters naked, but others have tried to make the experience even more terrifying!

The latest comes courtesy of Marco RC who, in the release of his latest video, has showcased an upcoming Pennywise the Dancing Clown mod. As if Resident Evil 2 wasn’t scary enough already!

Resident Evil 2 Remake – Pennywise Mod

As you might have guessed, the mod looks to replace the Tyrant (or Mr. X if you prefer) with Pennywise from the most recent IT film franchise. We have to admit, this is a pretty cool looking mod and it does add another level of terror to the game.

I mean, dodging Mr. X throughout the game was bad enough, let alone it being a clown this time!

Where Can I Try It Out?

Sadly, at the time of writing at least, this mod hasn’t yet been released. Marco RC has, however, promised that once he is finished it will be posted online. Likely on the NexusMods website which you can check out here.

If you didn’t, however, find the Resident Evil 2 Remake too scary to begin with, then if this doesn’t fix that for you, then we’re not sure what will!

What do you think? What’s your favorite Resident Evil 2 mod? – Let us know in the comments!