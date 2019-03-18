Resident Evil 2 Has Already Outsold RE7 On PC

/ 8 hours ago
CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2 Time-Limited Demo is Now Available

Resident Evil 2 Remake

With it coming up to around 2 months since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s pretty clear that the game has been a huge success both with the fans and critics.

Admittedly, having played it myself (multiple times), it is every bit the game I hoped it would be. In a surprising announcement, however, in a report via PCGamesN, despite being released for less than two months, Resident Evil 2 has already outsold RE7 on PC.

Over A Million PC Sales

Steam figures have confirmed that the Resident Evil 2 remake has already sold over a million copies on the PC. Alternatively, however, Resident Evil 7 has still to achieve that number.

It does, if nothing else, confirm that despite RE7 being very well received, it clearly wasn’t a runaway success for Capcom either. A pity because it’s actually a damn fine game!

What Do We Think?

I personally really enjoyed Resident Evil 7 and, for the most part, everyone I know who played it also did. Admittedly (and mild spoiler alert) everything boat onwards is pretty terrible. That being said, however, while Resident Evil 2 being a huge success is hardly surprising, it does more accurately represent just how poorly RE7 did.

If you haven’t, incidentally, played either of them yet, you really should! – You’re missing out on some awesome games. They, for me at least, represent a nice solid balance of scary, but not to the point of soiling yourself.

What do you think? Which is your favourite Resident Evil game? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!