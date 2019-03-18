Resident Evil 2 Remake

With it coming up to around 2 months since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s pretty clear that the game has been a huge success both with the fans and critics.

Admittedly, having played it myself (multiple times), it is every bit the game I hoped it would be. In a surprising announcement, however, in a report via PCGamesN, despite being released for less than two months, Resident Evil 2 has already outsold RE7 on PC.

Over A Million PC Sales

Steam figures have confirmed that the Resident Evil 2 remake has already sold over a million copies on the PC. Alternatively, however, Resident Evil 7 has still to achieve that number.

It does, if nothing else, confirm that despite RE7 being very well received, it clearly wasn’t a runaway success for Capcom either. A pity because it’s actually a damn fine game!

What Do We Think?

I personally really enjoyed Resident Evil 7 and, for the most part, everyone I know who played it also did. Admittedly (and mild spoiler alert) everything boat onwards is pretty terrible. That being said, however, while Resident Evil 2 being a huge success is hardly surprising, it does more accurately represent just how poorly RE7 did.

If you haven’t, incidentally, played either of them yet, you really should! – You’re missing out on some awesome games. They, for me at least, represent a nice solid balance of scary, but not to the point of soiling yourself.

What do you think? Which is your favourite Resident Evil game? – Let us know in the comments!