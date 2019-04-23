Resident Evil 2 Mod Adds CJ & Big Smoke

Resident Evil 2 Mod

Releasing earlier this year, many would agree that the Resident Evil 2 remake has proven to be as every bit as fantastic as we all hoped. While it has proven to be very popular with both fans and critics, however, that never stops the modding community looking to try and find ways to make it better (or worse).

To date, we have seen various mods released. Admittedly a lot surrounding turning the female characters nude, but also many venturing into the weird and wonderful realms of imagination. Such as, for example, changing the Tyrant into Thomas the Tank Engine.

The latest mod, however, certainly pulls on a few nostalgia strings as both CJ and Bigsmoke (from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas) have been inserted into the game.

I’ll Have Two Number 9’s…

The mod has essentially turned CJ into the main character while Big Smoke takes on the role of the Tyrant. If you wanted to see how this dynamic plays out in the Resident Evil universe, check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

I must admit, it was rather fantastic to see Big Smoke as the Tyrant. Particularly since they inserted so much dialogue from the game. As even a funny mod, clearly a lot of work has gone into this.

At the time of writing, I sadly cannot ascertain if the creator has released this for the general public yet. I do, however, suspect that it will only be a matter of time. The RE2 community is definitely going to want to give this a try!

What do you think? Impressed with the mod? – Let us know in the comments!