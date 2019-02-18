Resident Evil 2 Mod Progresses To Make Clare Redfield Naked

Resident Evil 2

As you might expect with a game such as Resident Evil 2, the modding community has been hard at work to try and find new and interesting ways to play the game. While this can sometimes be as simple as new skins or weapons, they can on occasion go into more… *ahem* ‘adult‘ areas. One of these ‘interesting’ aspects was seen last week when a mod was released to make protagonist Clare Redfield topless.

Well, in a brand new release via Nexusmods, this has taken the next and most logical progression. Rather than just being topless, Clare can now be played completely naked.

Because The Internet

Now, when you get a protagonist like Clare Redfield, particularly in a game like Resident Evil, you know that sooner or later something like this was bound to happen. We should, however, incidentally point out that if you were looking for a similar mod for Leon Kennedy, the internet/modding community has yet to oblige us.

Where Can I ‘Test’ This Mod?

As you can appreciate, for a mod like this, we can’t show you working screenshots. I can, however, confirm in my ‘purely fact checking’ review that the mod does work. It is available via the NexusMods website which you can visit via the link here.

To access it, however, you will need to do a few things. Firstly, you’ll need an account with the website. Secondly, you’ll have to turn the adult filter off. After that, however, if you search for the “Claire Nude Mod”, you’ll find what you’re after. To access it in-game, however, just make sure you select the Elza Walker.

