Resident Evil 2 Remake Announcement Trailer Looks Fantastic

Resident Evil 2 Remake Announcement Trailer Released

Without a doubt, one of the most amazing game announcements at E3 was the Resident Evil 2 Remake. Ok, so it wasn’t strictly speaking announced. We all knew it was coming because Capcom had told us it was last year. We did, however, get our first major insight look into the game.

What I think impressed people the most is that this is not just going to be a remake. A remake is actually, quite an inaccurate term. They have not so much remade it as redesigned it from the ground up. With all this news though, we do officially have our first announcement trailer and put simply, it looks absolutely awesome!

Why Resident Evil 2 Is Ticking All The Right Boxes

It would have been very easy for Capcom to have just remade the game in high definition. That would include the fixed cameras and the game exactly as it was. They could’ve just updated the graphics and, in truth, I think the vast majority of fans would’ve been happy. What Capcom has decided to do instead, however, is to completely redesign the game from the ground up.

Utilising the engine from Resident Evil 7 and putting us in the ‘over the shoulder’ mode, Resident Evil 2 looks very different from the original game. This is quite a bold decision by Capcom, but one which looks to have paid off massively with the fans.

When Is It Out?

Resident Evil 2 will release on January the 25th 2019. Yes, that’s only 6 months away before our next dose of the T-Virus. I must admit, I’m already pretty hyped for this and this is coming from someone who isn’t a massive fan of horror games.

What do you think? Excited by Resident Evil 2? What do you think about the announcement trailer? – Let us know in the comments!