Resident Evil 2 Remake First Person Camera Mod Now Available

Resident Evil 2 Remake

The game may have only been with us a few days, but the modders have been very busy. Resident Evil 2 Remake is a testament to how a great remake can spark new life into a franchise. However, you can spark even more creativity with a few mods. The latest one is this fantastic first person mod, and even though it’s only a beta, it works quite well.

Beta

A beta it may be, but with a few bugs ironed out, it could be one of the best mods so far. If you thought the game was scary while you could see what’s behind you from your panned out camera. Well, you’re in for a bit of a fright when you only have the line of sight.

The mod was created by Praydog, and we hope they continue to develop it further. It has a view bob issue at the moment, and I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to lock that down in the near future.

Download?

If you want to get in on the action, you can download the mod here. If you can’t be bothered and just want a look at what it may look like, there’s a video below.