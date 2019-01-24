Resident Evil 2 Remake Launch Trailer Is Released

Resident Evil 2

We are literally just hours away from the release of the Resident Evil 2 Remake. Are you excited? I know I am. Since it was revealed last summer, this has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated games. Not only that, but the release of the demo earlier in the month gave us a taste and boy was it good! Just to put this release into context, despite it coming out in January, every indication suggests that for many, this will be their game of the year.

If you did, however, need a little bit more hype, then we have good news for you! – Capcom has officially released the ‘Launch Trailer‘ for the game!

New Footage

The trailer contains a lot of footage which we, until now, haven’t seen. It does seem to be mostly comprised of what will undoubtedly form the intro or, at least, parts of the early cinematics. I, however, couldn’t care less, by this time tomorrow we will all get to try it out for ourselves and see just how good this really is!

When Is It Out?

Well, I presume if you’re asking this question you’ve even been living in a cave or your internet has been broken for 6 months. Either way, the Resident Evil 2 remake will release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on January 25th.

Every indication suggests that this will be exactly the game we were all hoping for. The good news is that we literally have hours to go before we can find out for ourselves!

