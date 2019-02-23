Resident Evil 2 Weapon Turned Into Airsoft Gun

Resident Evil 2

If you have been brave enough to play Resident Evil 2, and particularly in traversing the Racoon City police department after Tyrant is unleashed. You will have likely encountered more than a few upgrades to your weapon/s that make surviving a bit less stressful. It seems, however, that one upgraded weapon is seeing an entirely unexpected release.

In a report via Kotaku, the customised ‘Lightning Hawk’, used by Leon Kennedy in the game, is coming up for release as an airsoft gun.

Japan!

The company producing the gun, Marui, has a long-standing relationship with Capcom having previously released other ‘airsoft’ models based on the ‘Devil May Cry‘ franchise. This latest release, however, will form a highly detailed 6″ replica of the weapon and, initially, will only be released in Japan.

When Is It Out And How Much Will It Cost?

Initially being sold only in Japan, the ‘Lightning Hawk’ is set to release at some point in March. In terms of how much it will cost, however, we are still waiting on a confirmed price. At this point, you may be wondering when it will be released in the ‘West’. Well, that’s where things get a bit tricky. In the UK, for example, we have rather strict rules regarding the sales of ‘toy’ weapons. Particularly when they look reasonably authentic. If it does, however, somehow find a way to break out of Japan, this will undoubtedly prove a very popular addition to fans of the game.

